FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) shares have advanced more than 130% since March 2020, and the current share price stands around $268. FedEx shares continue to be in the buy zone, and it is important to say that Barclays assigned a buy rating on FedEx this week as the company reported better than expected Q3 earnings […]Full Article
FedEx shares remain in a bull market supported by Q3 results
Invezz0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
A New Way To Play This Year's Crypto Boom
(MENAFN - Baystreet.ca) The global crypto market cap currently stands at $1.40T, nearly twice the size of Tesla Inc. or Google's..
MENAFN.com