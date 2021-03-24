FedEx shares remain in a bull market supported by Q3 results

FedEx shares remain in a bull market supported by Q3 results

Invezz

Published

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) shares have advanced more than 130% since March 2020, and the current share price stands around $268. FedEx shares continue to be in the buy zone, and it is important to say that Barclays assigned a buy rating on FedEx this week as the company reported better than expected Q3 earnings […]

