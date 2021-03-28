Crude Oil Price Forms Double Bottom Amid Suez Canal Blockage

Crude Oil Price Forms Double Bottom Amid Suez Canal Blockage

Invezz

Published

Crude oil price is finding support from the current blockage in the Suez Canal. WTI futures closed Friday’s session at $60.80. This marked an increase by 4.01%. However, Brent futures were down by 0.60% at $64.37. Investors are now keen on next week’s OPEC+ meeting. OPEC+ Upcoming Meeting Investors looking to trade oil are keen […]

Full Article