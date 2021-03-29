Banking investment titans, Nomura (T: 8604) and Credit Suisse (ETR: CSX), said they are facing billions of dollars in losses after US hedge fund Archegos Capital defaulted on margin calls. Fundamental analysis: Banks expect significant losses after a share collapse in a U.S. hedge fund Nomura and Credit Suisse said Monday they were facing substantial […]Full Article
Nomura and Credit Suisse price analysis as US hedge fund defaults
