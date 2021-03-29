Shell To Tie Executive Bonus Pays With Energy Transition Goals

Oil and gas supermajor Shell is set to tie the bonuses for its top executive directors more closely to the group's performance in reaching its net-zero goals, if shareholders approve the plan at the annual general meeting in May, Reuters reported on Monday. Two years ago, Shell became the first supermajor to set short-term emission reduction targets and link these targets with executive pay, yielding to growing investor pressure about establishing short-term emission goals. Since then, Shell and other European majors, including BP, Total, Repsol,…