India Unlikely To Commit To Net-Zero Emissions Target

Despite growing international pressure, India is unlikely to commit to carbon neutrality by 2050, government officials have told Reuters. Expecting strong energy demand growth in the coming decades and even to outpace China as the world’s largest energy growth driver at some point this decade, India is not willing to bind itself to a hard deadline for reaching net-zero emissions as it fears it may have to compromise economic growth and consumption, Reuters’ sources said. “We may not be able to commit ourselves to net zero emissions,…