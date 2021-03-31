Ripple (XRP) price is trading comfortably above the $0.50 mark as bulls look to consolidate before pushing towards the next resistance line at $0.65. Fundamental analysis: Ripple buys a 40% stake in an Asian cross-border payments provider Tranglo Ripple has bought a large stake in Tranglo, a cross-border payments provider in a bid to satisfy […]Full Article
Ripple (XRP) price prediction for April
Invezz0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: XRP heads to new yearly highs while the others take a backseat
FXstreet.com
Read more on https://www.fxstreet.com