GBP/USD: Sterling on track for first monthly drop in six months

The GBP/USD price is on track for its first decline in six months as forex investors focus on the rising US bond yields. It is trading at 1.3743, which is slightly above last month’s low of 1.3668. US bond yields push sterling lower The British pound declined in March as the market reacted to the […]

