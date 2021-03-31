Dollarama Inc. (TSE: DOL) said on Wednesday that its sales came in lower than what analysts had anticipated in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company attributed its dovish performance to the Coronavirus pandemic that again restricted people to their homes in recent months. Dollarama started the year 2021 at £30.11 per share and is currently […]Full Article
Dollarama’s sales fall shy of Wall Street estimates in the fourth quarter
Invezz0 shares 2 views
