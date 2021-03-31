Volkswagen’s EV-Friendly Name Change Was Bad April Fools’ Joke

It looks like Volkswagen will not be changing the name of its U.S. business to ‘Voltswagen’ after all, with the German carmaker admitting that the marketing stunt from earlier this week was an April Fools’ joke. Unfortunately, not all jokes are funny, and this time, the SEC might be having the last laugh. At the start of this week, Volkswagen “accidentally” published a press release that announced the pending name change. The press release was dated a month from now. The press release, which was published on…