U.S. Oil Rig Count Posts Double Digit Gains As Oil Prices Rise

Baker Hughes reported on Friday that the number of oil and gas rigs in the United States increased by 13 this week, adding another bearish element to the market after OPEC+ announced it would ease up on its production cut restrictions. Last week, the U.S. rig count increased by 6. The total number of active oil and gas rigs in the U.S. now stands at 430, which is 234 fewer than this time last year. The oil rig count increased by 13 this week to 337, and the number of gas rigs fell by 1 to 91. The number of miscellaneous rigs increased by 1. The…