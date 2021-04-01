United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) said on Thursday it will start hiring hundreds of pilots in the near future. The air carrier was previously pushed into halting the process due to the Coronavirus pandemic that wreaked havoc on demand for air travel. United Airlines is the first in the league of large U.S. air […]Full Article
United Airlines says it will soon start hiring hundreds of pilots
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Pilots Go Through Extensive Training At Western Air
CBS 4 Denver
Pilots all over Colorado and the world are praising the pilots of United Airlines Flight 328 for getting the plane back to DIA..