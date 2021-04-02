Recovering Demand Sparks Optimism In Oil Markets

Recovering Demand Sparks Optimism In Oil Markets

OilPrice.com

Published

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures finished higher this week following some friendly news from OPEC+ on Thursday. The market was poised to finish the week lower until OPEC and its allies made an announcement that may have shook a few of the weaker shorts out of their positions. Up until then, the catalysts weighing on prices were the restarting of traffic on the Suez Canal after a huge ship blocking the landmark was freed earlier in the week, mixed U.S. inventories data, a stronger U.S. Dollar, fear of increasing supply from Iran and…

Full Article