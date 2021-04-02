Energy Billionaires Became $51 Billion Richer From 2021 Oil Rally

The world’s oil billionaires became even richer in the first quarter of 2021, adding a combined net worth of US$51 billion to their fortunes as oil prices rallied and investor confidence in excessively punished oil stocks returned. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a daily ranking of the world’s richest people, U.S. oil tycoon Harold Hamm saw his net worth jump by US$3.3 billion year to date to stand at US$8.4 billion as of April 2. Shares in Continental Resources that Hamm has founded have jumped by 59 percent year to…