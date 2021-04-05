GameStop Corp expresses plans of a £720 million share sale

GameStop Corp expresses plans of a £720 million share sale

Invezz

Published

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) expressed plans of a £720 million share sale on Monday to benefit from the Reddit-driven bull run that started earlier this year. The news comes two weeks after the video game retailer reported lower than expected sales and earnings in the fiscal fourth quarter. GameStop shares slid about 10% in premarket […]

Full Article