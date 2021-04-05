Suez Canal Traffic Jam Clears

The backlog of ships in the Suez Canal has been cleared following the refloating of the Ever Given, which got stuck in the Canal blocking the chokepoint for almost a week. Bloomberg reports, citing Egyptian authorities, that the last 85 ships that were waiting in the Canal, passed through it yesterday. Since the refloating of the container ship on March 29, more than 400 vessels have passed through the Canal. The 400-meter (1,312-foot-long) container ship Ever Given, which is basically a ship the size of a skyscraper, ran aground in the Suez Canal…