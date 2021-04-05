Lawsuits Pour In After Texas Freeze Pushes Bills Sky-High

At least 30 lawsuits potentially worth billions of dollars have been filed in four states disputing responsibility for the massive electricity bills many Texans were hit with amid the freezing weather in February that caused power outages and a natural gas shortage, the Wall Street Journal reports. According to the report, some of the lawsuits accuse natural gas suppliers of price-gouging and overcharging utilities for the gas they supplied. One group of suits, filed by San Antonio-based utility CPS Energy, alleges that gas suppliers were “profiteering…