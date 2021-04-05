Why The Suez Crisis Failed To Disrupt LNG Markets

On the morning of March 23, the world was shaken by the unfortunate news of the Suez Canal being blocked. At 07.40 local time, the Ever Given ran aground when strong winds blew it off course. The importance of the Suez Canal to global shipping can hardly be underestimated. Pundits were quick to point out the blockade's effect on global supply chains. Energy prices were anticipated to be impacted too. However, the blockade failed to significantly move oil and gas prices. Before the crisis with the Ever Given, on a daily basis, 10 percent of the…