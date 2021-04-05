Soaring Methane Emissions Suggest U.S. Oil Production Is Bouncing Back

U.S. oil production remains about 2 million bpd lower than its pre-pandemic levels. Still, methane emissions are already back to their levels from before the coronavirus. Worrying as this is in itself, it could also threaten energy companies’ long-term growth prospects because investors’ priorities are changing. What investors want from oil and gas now is not just stable returns but a lower carbon—and methane—footprint. The Financial Times reported recently, citing data from the Environmental Defense Fund, that methane emissions…