The U.S. Is Losing The Energy Tech War Against China
Published
For years, the U.S. and China have waged war over technology, trade, and capital markets. Tensions between the world’s leading economies reached a fever pitch during former president Trump’s term in office, leading to escalating tariffs and trade restrictions. But now, a new revelation will have Washington scratching its head again: China has been vastly outspending the United States in renewable energy R&D. According to BNEF data cited by Bank of America in a recent report, for every dollar that the U.S. spent on renewable…Full Article