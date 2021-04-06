Credit Suisse to take a £3.41 billion hit from Archegos scandal

In an announcement on Tuesday, Credit Suisse Group AG (ETR: CSX) said it will take a hit worth £3.41 billion attributed to dealings with the New York investment fund, Archegos Capital Management. Credit Suisse opened at £8.04 per share on Tuesday and closed the regular session at £7.84 per share after touching an intraday low […]Full Article
