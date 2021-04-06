Canada’s Green Shift Could Displace Three-Quarters Of Oil Workers

Canada’s climate strategy to significantly cut emissions and become a net-zero emissions economy by 2050 will create a seismic shift in the large oil and gas sector, where up to three-quarters of the workers, or up to 450,000 people, are at risk of displacement, TD Bank said in a new report on Tuesday. Canada aims to become a net-zero emissions economy within three decades, and to cut emissions by between 32 percent and 40 percent by 2030. While those commitments could be critical to staving off the worst effects of global warming, Canada…