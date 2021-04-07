Coinbase raked in $1.8 billion revenue in the first quarter of this year according to new figures released one week prior to the company’s public listing on the Nasdaq.Full Article
Coinbase's first quarter revenue hits record $1.8B ahead of its Nasdaq listing
