Oil Slips As COVID Resurgence Threatens Demand Recovery

Oil prices dropped early on Thursday, following a record number of new daily COVID cases in major oil consumer India and a jump in U.S. gasoline stocks estimated by the EIA. As of 10:55 a.m. EDT on Thursday, WTI Crude prices were down 0.69 percent at $59.33 and Brent Crude was trading down 0.43 percent on the day at $62.87. Crude oil prices continued to reflect on Thursday a sizeable build in U.S. gasoline inventories reported by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday. The EIA reported a crude oil inventory draw of 3.5 million…