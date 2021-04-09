Airbus reports an increase in deliveries as demand rebound in March

Airbus SE (EPA: AIR) said on Friday that demand for air travel recovered a bit in the United States and China last month, resulting in an increase in deliveries. Consequently, the world’s largest aeroplane manufacturer posted a slight rise in Q1 deliveries. Airbus shares that you can learn to buy online here opened at £88 […]

