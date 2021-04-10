China fined its eCommerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) a record £2.0 billion on Saturday after an investigation found it in breach of the anti-monopoly regulations. The investigation concluded that Alibaba has, for several years, abused its dominant position in the market, resulting in a fine that translates to 4% of its domestic […]Full Article
China slaps Alibaba a record £2.0 billion fine on anti-monopoly violations
