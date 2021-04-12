Russia Raids Home Of Journalist For Investigating Prominent Oil CEO

Russia’s security services raided the home of investigative journalist Roman Anin and took him in for questioning last week for what his lawyer says is connected to a past investigation Anin has published on the powerful chief executive of Russia’s oil giant Rosneft, Igor Sechin. The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia searched the home of Anin on Friday, took him in for questioning at which Anin refused to answer questions, and later released him. Anin, editor-in-chief of independent investigative media outlet iStories,…