U.S. gives Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine a timeout
Out of an abundance of caution, the FDA and CDC have recommended a pause in the use of the only one-dose coronavirus vaccine available in the U.S. right now.Full Article
"I know my mom got the same shot and she seems to be doing just fine," said Coleman Benton, a Chico resident.
