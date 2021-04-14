The USD/SGD price declined below a key support level after the relatively strong Singapore GDP data and the overall bullish emerging market currencies. It fell to 1.3370, which was the lowest level since March 5. Singapore GDP data Singapore has done relatively well during the coronavirus pandemic. The country had fewer infections and deaths and […]Full Article
USD/SGD: Here’s why the Singapore dollar just sparked higher
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.14
MENAFN.com
(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.14 By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend: The official exchange rate of the US dollar and..
-
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.13
MENAFN.com
-
Antiquities theft funds conflict, erases culture
MENAFN.com
-
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.9
MENAFN.com
-
The Future Of Digital Currencies To Be Determined In Asia – OpEd
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
Asian stocks up after Wall St. record amid vaccine optimism
SeattlePI.com
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mostly higher Monday after Wall Street hit a record high on optimism the spread of..
-
Iranian currency rates for April 5
MENAFN.com
-
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.5
MENAFN.com