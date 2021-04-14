Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that it intends to list the Coinbase Stock Token (COIN) after Coinbase goes public on Nasdaq. Binance unveiled this news earlier today, noting that once COIN is listed on Nasdaq, it will roll out trading for the COIN immediately. In so doing, the exchange seeks to let users trade […]Full Article
Binance exchange plans to list the Coinbase Stock Token (COIN)
Invezz0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Exchange tokens rally ahead of next week’s long-awaited Coinbase IPO
The Cointelegraph
Binance Coin, WazirX and KuCoin Token have notched double-digit gains after centralized exchanges added lucrative staking..
-
Coinbase is here: A digital currency exchange goes public
SeattlePI.com
-
Coinbase is here ... a digital currency exchange goes public
SeattlePI.com
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: EVmo, KWESST Micro Systems Inc, ME2C Environmental, CO2 Gro UPDATE …
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: Vicinity Motor, Planet 13 Holdings,Telson Mining, Valeo Pharma …
Proactive Investors