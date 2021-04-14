Binance exchange plans to list the Coinbase Stock Token (COIN)

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that it intends to list the Coinbase Stock Token (COIN) after Coinbase goes public on Nasdaq. Binance unveiled this news earlier today, noting that once COIN is listed on Nasdaq, it will roll out trading for the COIN immediately. In so doing, the exchange seeks to let users trade […]

