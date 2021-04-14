The World Still Needs Hundreds Of Billions Of Barrels Of Oil

Has peak oil demand already come and gone? That’s an exceptionally hard question to answer. There are some experts that say unequivocally, yes. They claim that peak oil is already upon us, thanks to the crushing blow that the Covid-19 pandemic dealt to global oil demand as well as the ever-escalating worldwide transition toward clean energy. But there are just as many who say that the world’s thirst for oil still has a long way to go before we hear its swan song. Regardless of whether oil demand has peaked or plateaued during the pandemic,…