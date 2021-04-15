Delta Air Lines swings to a wider-than-expected loss in fiscal Q1

Invezz

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) swung to a wider-than-expected loss in the first quarter, despite revenue beating analysts’ estimates. The company, however, expressed confidence that it will return to profitability in fiscal Q3. For the current quarter, Delta expects to generate cash. Delta Air Lines shares that you can conveniently trade online via a […]

