Jim Cramer cashes out half his 'phoney money' Bitcoin to pay off mortgage

CNBC host Jim Cramer says he’s “won,” cashing out half of his Bitcoin portfolio to pay off his mortgage, stating that it’s “phoney money paying for real money.”Full Article
Jim Cramer Says He Used Bitcoin Profits to Finish Paying Mortgage: ‘Phony Money Paying for Real Money’
CNBC host Jim Cramer disclosed on Thursday that he had used profits from selling bitcoin to finish paying for a mortgage.
