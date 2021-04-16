Oil demand is finally bouncing back despite the fact that Covid cases are rising and additional travel restrictions have been put in place.For more great energy content, make sure you subscribe to the Oilprice youtube channel for breaking news and analysis.Friday, April 16th, 2021Oil prices moved higher this week after the demand outlook improved. While Covid cases are up significantly from a few weeks ago, and travel restrictions have proliferated, demand still looks strong and on the rise. IEA raises oil demand forecast. The IEA raised its…