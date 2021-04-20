This Canadian Cathie Wood Stock Could Offer More Upside Than Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

This Canadian Cathie Wood Stock Could Offer More Upside Than Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Motley Fool

Published

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) and not Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), may be the Cathie Wood stock with the most room to run over the next decade.

Full Article