Nasdaq has announced that options trading for Coinbase Global will begin on the platform from today. This is coming barely a week after the crypto exchange went public on Nasdaq via a direct listing. The equity options will offer a new way for investors to stake their funds on Coinbase’s stock after the crypto exchange […]Full Article
Options trading for Coinbase Global goes live on Nasdaq
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Nasdaq to launch options trading for Coinbase Global
The Cointelegraph
Equity options for COIN stock are coming to Nasdaq today.
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: Cloud DX, New Oroperu Resources, Todos Medical, Kainantu Resources, CleanSpark UPDATE …
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: Todos Medical, Kainantu Resources, CleanSpark, Arcadia Biosciences UPDATE …
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: The Good Shroom Co, Golden Minerals, Codebase Ventures, Vicinity Motor …
Proactive Investors
-
Coinbase: Nas, Durant, Andreessen Horowitz and the other winners after premium debut
Proactive Investors
You might like
More coverage
NA Proactive news snapshot: Lexaria Bioscience, New Pacific Metals, HempFusion Wellness, Gevo, Information Services Corporation UPDATE . …
Proactive Investors
Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) (CSE:LXX) appointed Gregory Downey as its finance chief and issued share purchase warrants to..
-
Dow rockets 300 points higher to close above 34,000 for the first time
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: Century Global Commodities, CleanSpark, Alpine 4 Holdings, Karora Resources UPDATE . …
Proactive Investors
-
Dow rockets 300 points higher to above 34,000
Proactive Investors
-
Coinbase stock continues on front foot after premium market debut
Proactive Investors