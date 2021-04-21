Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) are trading over 7% lower in today’s trading session after the company reported lower-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. What happened? Netflix stock fell sharply today after the streaming company said it added 3.98 million global paid net subscribers. This figure represents a sharp contraction from the company’s target of […]Full Article
Should I invest in Netflix (NFLX) stock after disappointing subscriber adds and guidance?
