Should I invest in Netflix (NFLX) stock after disappointing subscriber adds and guidance?

Should I invest in Netflix (NFLX) stock after disappointing subscriber adds and guidance?

Invezz

Published

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) are trading over 7% lower in today’s trading session after the company reported lower-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. What happened? Netflix stock fell sharply today after the streaming company said it added 3.98 million global paid net subscribers. This figure represents a sharp contraction from the company’s target of […]

Full Article