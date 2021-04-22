Anglo American plc (LON: AAL) reported a 3% increase in its first-quarter production on Thursday. The company, however, slashed its annual guidance for coal (metallurgical and thermal). Anglo American shares that you can learn to buy online here opened at £30.62 in the stock market on Thursday and are currently trading at £30.44. The miner […]Full Article
Anglo American reports a 3% increase in production in the first quarter
