Credit Suisse Group AG (ETR: CSX) said on Thursday its net loss in the first quarter came in at £198.40 million, attributed to a roughly £3.41 billion hit from the recent Archegos scandal that more than offset robust performance at its investment banking and wealth management segments. Credit Suisse shares closed the regular session about […]Full Article
Credit Suisse swings to loss in the first quarter due to Archegos scandal
Invezz0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Credit Suisse Posts Q1 Loss, FINMA Opens Proceedings In Archegos Case; Stock Down
RTTNews
Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG were losing around 6 percent in Swiss trading after the banking major slipped to a loss in its..
-
Credit Suisse Taps Investors for Cash After Archegos Loss Widens
Upworthy
-
Credit Suisse posts Q1 loss of $275 million after Archegos blowup and says it expects more pain from the fund's implosion
Business Insider
-
Swiss authority to probe Credit Suisse over trading losses
SeattlePI.com
-
Credit Suisse reports $275 million first-quarter loss after Archegos hedge fund scandal
Upworthy