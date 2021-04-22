Credit Suisse swings to loss in the first quarter due to Archegos scandal

Credit Suisse Group AG (ETR: CSX) said on Thursday its net loss in the first quarter came in at £198.40 million, attributed to a roughly £3.41 billion hit from the recent Archegos scandal that more than offset robust performance at its investment banking and wealth management segments. Credit Suisse shares closed the regular session about […]

