My experience 24 hours after the second moderna vaccine

There are lots of reports out about people’s experience with the Moderna and Pfizer Covid 19 vaccine. As a result, in my opinion there’s also a lot of misinformation regarding the latest vaccine efforts. As someone who decided to ignore any internet rumors about the vaccine and actually go and get it, I thought it would be a good idea to write a detailed report of my experience. I received the 2nd moderna shot via CVS on April 22nd, 10:45AM. I sat in the observation area for 15 minutes with a timer that was given to me by the pharmacist.