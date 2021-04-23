My experience 24 hours after the second moderna vaccine

My experience 24 hours after the second moderna vaccine

The Merkle

Published

There are lots of reports out about people’s experience with the Moderna and Pfizer Covid 19 vaccine. As a result, in my opinion there’s also a lot of misinformation regarding the latest vaccine efforts. As someone who decided to ignore any internet rumors about the vaccine and actually go and get it, I thought it would be a good idea to write a detailed report of my experience. I received the 2nd moderna shot via CVS on April 22nd, 10:45AM. I sat in the observation area for 15 minutes with a timer that was given to me by the pharmacist.

Full Article