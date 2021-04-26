The NFL draft prospect has already received the first part of his bonus payment in crypto.Full Article
NFL wunderkind Trevor Lawrence inks crypto endorsement deal with Blockfolio
Trevor Lawrence adding cryptocurrency to his playbook
NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Lawrence is set to cash in on multiple platforms.
Lawrence, the likely No. 1 overall NFL draft..
SeattlePI.com
Expected top NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence reportedly signed an endorsement deal with crypto-investment app Blockfolio - and took his first payment in crypto tokens
The first payment was exclusively in crypto. Future payments will be in whatever combination of dollars and cryptocurrency Lawrence..
Business Insider