Tanker Collision Off Major Chinese Hub Causes Million Barrel Oil Spill

A tanker spilled oil into the Yellow Sea offshore the Qingdao port in China on Tuesday after a bulk carrier collided with the A Symphony Suezmax tanker, Goodwood Ship Management, the manager of the tanker, told Reuters. The potential damage is a million barrels spilled. Apart from potentially causing environmental damage, the collision and the oil spill could delay operations at the Qingdao port, the key oil-receiving hub in the Shandong province, home to most of the independent refiners in China. According to Goodwood Ship Management, the bulk…