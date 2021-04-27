Pandemic Triggers Worker Shortage At Indian Refiners

Some Indian refiners are being forced to delay maintenance at their facilities because of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, which has had refinery workers fleeing to their homes or falling ill. Bloomberg reports, citing anonymous sources with knowledge of the situation, that Bharat Petroleum and Indian Oil Corp., both refining heavyweights, have deferred their planned shutdowns because of a shortage of workers. India has been reporting staggering numbers of new daily infections, which on Monday hit a global record of almost 353,000. The…