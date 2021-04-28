Whenever Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, tweets, it usually attracts plenty of attention. His social media antics have previously resulted in significant increases in the price of various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Dogecoin. Today, Musk once again stoked the Dogecoin fire with a tweet. As a result, the price of DOGE has surged yet again, and […]Full Article
Where to buy Dogecoin as Elon Musk names himself ‘Dogefather’
Elon Musk boosts Dogecoin again amid fresh ‘strong interest’ in altcoins
Musk is about to host Saturday Night Live, something he says he will do as “The Dogefather” as DOGE/USD shoots up more than..
Dogecoin at $0.44 embraces 'literal moon' ahead of Elon Musk SpaceX launch
"Dogecoin Day 4/20" and a SpaceX rocket launch are two events fuelling DOGE/USD as year-to-date gains pass 7,500%.
