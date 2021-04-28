Aramco Could Sell 1% Stake To ''Leading Global Energy Company''

The government of Saudi Arabia is negotiating the sale of a 1-percent stake in Aramco to a "leading global energy company", according to Crown Prince Mohammed, as quoted by Bloomberg. The deal, according to the Crown Prince, could fetch up to $19 billion and would help Aramco to secure future demand for its crude. "I don't want to give any promises about deals finalizing, but there are discussions happening right now about a 1 per cent acquisition by one of the leading energy companies in the world," Mohammed said. "This deal could be very…