Senate Reinstates Methane Emission Rules For Oil, Gas Industry

The U.S. Senate approved yesterday a return of methane emission regulation from the Obama era that was rolled back during Trump's administration. The regulation, called Oil and Natural Gas New Source Performance Standards, was implemented in 2012 and 2016 and targeted methane leaks from new oil and gas wells and pipelines, Reuters reports. "This is the first of many important steps the Senate will take," said Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, who was among the Senators who introduced the resolution for the reinstatement of the methane rules.…