When Will Oil Demand Fully Recover?

As the Covid-19 pandemic began to spread last year, I developed an idea. I hypothesized that the pandemic would cause a permanent dent in oil demand. I covered that hypothesis in a couple of articles last year, including Will Covid-19 Hasten The Demise Of Fossil Fuels? My reasoning was that the large scale move to telework would prove to be very popular, and some companies would simply continue to business that way. Meetings that required people to fly halfway across the country could easily be done by teleconferencing. Once people were forced…