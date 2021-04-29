Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported its financial results for the fiscal first quarter on Thursday that topped analysts’ estimates for earnings and revenue. 1. Financial performance According to Refinitiv, experts had forecast the company to print £74.92 billion of revenue in the first quarter. Their estimate for per-share earnings stood at £6.84. In its report […]Full Article
4 key takeaways from Amazon’s Q1 earnings report
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
4 key takeaways from McDonald’s Q1 earnings report
Invezz
McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) published its earnings report for the fiscal first quarter on Thursday that came in better than what..
More coverage
3 key takeaways from Alphabet’s Q1 earnings report
Invezz
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) published its earnings report for the fiscal first quarter on Tuesday that topped analysts’..