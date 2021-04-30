Barclays’ pre-tax profit climbs to £2.40 billion in the first quarter

Barclays’ pre-tax profit climbs to £2.40 billion in the first quarter

Barclays plc (LON BARC) said on Friday it performed better-than-expected in the first quarter as impairment charges posted a sharp decline. Barclays shares tanked just under 5% in premarket trading on Friday. Including the price action, the stock is now exchanging hands at 178 pence per share. In comparison, it had started the year at […]

