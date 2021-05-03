Tech Giants Could Send Helium Prices Soaring as War For Supply Grows

It's a global issue that could soon disrupt every industry from technology to medicine and much more. With the global supply of one commodity at its lowest level in years... while demand is spiking to all-time highs... It could send prices for this much-needed resource higher yet. Already, prices had been steadily climbing in recent years.Source: Bureau of Land Management, USGS But one small company, Avanti Energy (TSX: AVN.V; US OTC: ARGYF), has seen its share price increase more than 2.5x over just the last few months. Those recent gains are…