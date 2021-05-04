Why Robinhood is having a go at Warren Buffett
Published
Warren Buffett and his right-hand man Charlie Munger are taking some flak from online trading platform Robinhood.Full Article
Published
Warren Buffett and his right-hand man Charlie Munger are taking some flak from online trading platform Robinhood.Full Article
Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger rarely mince words when speaking their mind. The two did not..
He said Robinhood is "taking advantage of the gambling instincts of society, and it isn't admirable."